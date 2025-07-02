Parents Told To Make “Backup Plans” After Trump Withholds $1.4 Billion for After-School Programs, “This Is Lawless”

As part of a broader funding bill in March, President Donald Trump approved of nearly $7 billion in federal funding to be used by state education agencies for after-school programs and summer programs, which had been appropriated by Congress.

The New York Times reported that on Monday, the day before the money was scheduled to be released, the U.S. Department of Education distributed an email to state agencies announcing that the money would not be released as the funds are now under review.

Jodi Grant, executive director of the Afterschool Alliance, told the Times that the federal funds support approximately “1.4 million students, mostly lower income, representing about 20 percent of all students in after-school programs nationally.”

As seen below, Afterschool Alliance also reports: “10,000 afterschool and summer programs could close their doors as federal government withholds 21st CCLC funding for the 2025/26 school year. 1.4M children are at risk of losing their programs as soon as this summer.”

[Note: The 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) initiative is the only federal funding source dedicated exclusively to afterschool programs. The No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) reauthorized 21st CCLC in 2002, transferring the administration of the grants from the U.S. Department of Education to the state education agencies. Each state receives funds based on its share of Title I funding for low-income students.]

Heidi Sipe, the superintendent in Umatilla, Oregon, a low-income, rural district whose after school program was fully funded by federal funding, responded to the freezing of funds by sending “a note to parents urging them to make backup plans, though few exist in her community.”

And Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told the Times: “This is lawless.”

As seen below, Weingarten added on social media: “Since day 1, the Trump admin has attacked public education, undermining both K-12 & higher ed, and with it opportunity in America. This is another illegal usurpation of the authority of the Congress. Plus it directly harms the children in our nation.”

Weingarten also provided a break down of the nearly $7 billion in appropriated funds which includes $1.4 Billion for before- and after-school programs. Weingarten wrote: “These cuts hurt kids. The immediate halt in funding puts essential programs at risk, including:

$375M – Migrant education

$2.2B – Teacher training & development

$890M – English learner services

$1.3B – Academic enrichment

$1.4B – Before- & after-school programs.”