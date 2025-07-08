Roseanne Barr Slams Trump With 4 Words

At President Trump’s cabinet meeting today, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked by a reporter about the memo from her agency and the FBI which closed the case on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The memo claimed that there isn’t a “client list,” and confirmed that Epstein died of suicide while incarcerated.

Before answering the reporter, the President of the United States, who was a former acquaintance of Epstein, interrupted and asked, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years…Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.”

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi addresses Epstein memo questions after reporter grills her on missing prison footage and intel rumors.



During Trump’s cabinet meeting, a reporter put Bondi on the spot:



MAGA supporters who have been hounding Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino since they took office for more discovery related to the “Epstein Files” and the client list, are voicing their outrage on social media.

Many MAGA influencers including “Gunther Eagleman” is calling for the resignation of all three.

Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 8, 2025

Standup comedian Roseanne Barr, a supporter of Trump, responded to Trump’s complaint about the reporter’s questions regarding Epstein and wrote: “Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.”

Michael Flynn, Jr., son of Trump’s former National Security Advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn who was pardoned by Trump, replied: “Thank you Roseanne!”

Mike Flynn also wants more answers. He wrote: “it is really hard to fathom that something else isn’t going on here. I think there now needs to be an incredibly transparent briefing to the American people immediately by the DOJ. The lack of trust in the FBI and DOJ is so thick you can cut it with a knife. C’mon guys, the American people are not stupid or afraid to know the truth.”

Other MAGA supporters are voicing concern, too. As one replied: “Trump is mishandling this, and it could cost JD/Republicans the White House in 2028.” Another wrote: “Republicans will never recover from this scandal.”