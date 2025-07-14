Roger Stone Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams, “A Small Time Venal Criminal”

NYPD veteran and conservative podcaster Sal Greco of Fort Lauderdale, Florida complained this weekend on social media about the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans organization.

Greco wrote: “The Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans held an event for Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams last night. The YR knows Eric terminated me from the NYPD for supporting President Trump, holding events for @RogerJStoneJr Some claiming they’re MAGA have no integrity.”

Sad. Eric Adams is a small time venal criminal who campaigned on making New York City a sanctuary city for illegals https://t.co/gng7xeOlV5 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 12, 2025

Mayor Adams, who won the mayoralty as a Democrat and who courted Trump’s support after facing federal investigations, is running for re-election as an independent in this year’s NYC mayoral election.

Adams will run against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, whom Adams beat in the 2021 mayoral election, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent.

Note: The New York Post reported Sunday that “Cuomo is going to ask all of the candidates — except for socialist Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani — to vow to drop out of the race come mid-September if they are not in the lead, himself included.” Note: Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist, a designation the Post inverts.

Andrew Cuomo set to run as an independent in NYC mayoral race — but there’s a catch https://t.co/sXjcOmGllb pic.twitter.com/pmganfyJU6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2025

One of Greco’s followers on X asked him about the Young Republicans in Florida and their support for Adams: “Why are they supporting a corrupt democrat politician instead of a republican candidate?”

Greco replied: “Now that’s the million dollar question! they’ve held events for Roger, and spoke to me standing right next to him. They know EXACTLY what happened to me and why, but this is a common trend with some in ‘MAGA’. There is real principled conservative MAGA and then fake clout chasers who claim they are.”

Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone replied to Greco: “Sad. Eric Adams is a small time venal criminal who campaigned on making New York City a sanctuary city for illegals.”

Note: Politico reported that the Adams fundraiser in Fort Lauderdale was hosted by MAGA influencer Tony Delgado of Latino Wall Street, and Hugo Sanchez, CEO of a small video conferencing company. Moms for Liberty organizer Catalina Stubbe was also in attendance.