Rep. Randy Fine’s GOP Opponent Winning Votes, Donations, “You Passed the Test”

MAGA-aligned Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), who won the Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District in April, was removed from the AIPAC’s endorsed candidates list after Fine posted extreme comments including what people saw as an endorsement of letting people in Gaza starve.

Many of Fine’s colleagues, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), are also voicing their disapproval of Fine and his comments, which Greene said “will cause more antisemitism.”

Aaron Baker, who lost the GOP primary to Fine in a landslide in January, reminded Floridians on social media that he’s running against Fine in the GOP primary for the 2026 general election, but needs 6,000 candidate petitions from FL-6 residents.

Social media influencer Dr. Simon Goddek, the CEO of the Vitamin D supplement company Sunfluencer, who has more than one million followers on X, replied with a list of “yes or no” questions to Baker.

Most of the questions are related to Israel including “Do you condemn the genocide in Palestine, yes or no?” (Baker replied “yes”) and “Would or did you already fly to Jerusalem to kiss the wall?” (Baker replied, “No”).

Baker also answered Goddek’s only question that wasn’t about foreign affairs: “What’s your stance on Operation Warp speed?”

[Operation Warp Speed was the public–private partnership initiated by the federal government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.]

Baker wrote: “The road to hell was paved with good intentions. I believe the president had the best intentions and was not properly informed.”

1. I will not accept ANY foreign dollars from any lobby. I think ANY foreign influence should be outlawed.



2. Yes



3. No



4. No



5. Yes



6. Yes



7. The road to hell was paved with good intentions. I believe the president had the best intentions and was not properly informed. — Aaron Baker (@Aaron4fl6) July 29, 2025

Goddek replied to Baker: “You passed the test. Let’s go!” with two fire emojis. The exchange between the two has “won over” Republicans who say Baker “passed the test” and that they are donating to his campaign.

Goddek also told his million followers: “Everybody follow this good man. He needs our support to primary the biggest piece of [expletive] in Congress: @RepFine.”