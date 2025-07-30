Rep. Johnny Olszewski Accuses Homeland Security of Moving Goalposts, “What Are You Hiding?”

Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) on Monday reported on social media: “My Maryland colleagues and I were DENIED ENTRY to the Baltimore ICE detention center—despite following all legal requirements. Congress has a legal right to inspect ICE facilities. Amid reports of inhumane conditions, this refusal is alarming. We won’t stop fighting for accountability.”

The official X account of Homeland Security replied to Olszewski: “Congressman, if you need a photo op with the violent criminal illegal aliens you are protecting—schedule a TOUR. As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority. To protect the President’s Article II authority, any request to shorten that time must be approved by the Secretary.”

[Note: DHS is familiar with the accusation it levels at the congressman. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has posed for — and been criticized for — numerous photo ops with ICE agents, especially notable being those taken in front of alleged violent criminals being held in cages at El Salvador’s CEDOT prison. Some, including Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken say the latter (posing with prisoners), is a violation under the Fourth Geneva Convention.]

Olszewski replied to DHS: “I am not looking for a ‘tour,’ nor your permission to do our jobs. This is oversight. Congress has the legal authority to enter ICE facilities — with or without notice. But to be clear: we gave the week’s notice you claim to need. Why move goalposts? What are you hiding?”

Olszewski was denied entry with Democratic colleague Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who reported: “More lies from @Sec_Noem & DHS. We DID request a visit but we didn’t need to—they’re required by LAW to let us conduct oversight. When I read the law to an ICE official, she said they’re no longer allowing ANY tours, regardless of notice. So this is BS, plain and simple.”