Megyn Kelly Slams Chelsea Clinton over Texas Tragedy: “You Love to Play Fake Philanthropist”

In the aftermath of the devasting and deadly flood in Kerr County, Texas, The Washington Post on Thursday reported that “FEMA officials said search and rescue efforts in the Texas floods were slowed by budget rules imposed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.”

On the same day the Washington Post released its report, former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton began a thread on social media which began: “Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts.”

The thread features 14 different non-profit organizations that are on the ground in Texas providing assistance including the American Red Cross and AmeriCares, which are providing critical resources including shelter, financial, medical, and family travel assistance, among others. (Note: Clinton provides links to the organizations’ websites, not the Clinton Global Initiative.)

Former Fox News star and supporter of President Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly, responded by amplifying the post and added, “The responses to this is AMAZING.”

Several MAGA supporters have replied to Clinton’s thread with comments including, “No one wants your help” and (false) claims that donations to the organizations Clinton mentioned “will go right into the Clintons pockets.”

Clinton replied to Kelly: “Hi Megyn – I’m sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr county and surrounding areas.”

Kelly replied: “Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else.”

Clinton replied again to Kelly: “Hi Megyn – we’re proud to partner with & support these organizations. I don’t receive a cent & never have from these or @ClintonFdn. Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your @x timeline – apologies if I missed them – & show.”