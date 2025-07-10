Kristi Noem’s Homeland Security Slams “False Sob Stories” of Detained Immigrants in Florida

President Donald Trump‘s U.S. Department of Homeland Security issues a public response to a Miami Herald article titled, “‘It’s just unfair.’ What end of TPS means for Nicaraguans and Hondurans in U.S.”

On social media, the DHS wrote: “SHAMEFUL @MiamiHerald. While the media peddles false sob stories on behalf of criminal illegal aliens, DHS will continue to enforce federal immigration law.”

The “Rapid Response” account on behalf of the Trump administration also criticized the article, writing: “What’s the Fake News crying about today? 1) TPS = TEMPORARY Protected Status. ‘Temporary’ is literally in the name. 2) It’s Florida. As @DHSgov said, ICE has higher standards than most prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. All detainees are given proper meals, medical treatment, and communication with lawyers and families.”

As seen above, the DHS also disapproves of the (circled in red) title “Giant bugs, heat and a hospital visit: Inside Alligator Alcatraz’s first day.”

The article reported, based on stories relayed by the spouses of detainees, that toilets at the detention center “didn’t flush” and that some of the detainees didn’t have access to “confidential calls with attorneys.”

The article also includes a photo of Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, taken before the grand opening, standing in front of a cage while touring “Alligator Alcatraz” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.