Mark Cuban Proposes ICE ‘Most Wanted’ Migrant List, Democrat Congressman Says “I’ll Help You Find Them”

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris last year as she ran against President Donald Trump, is sharing his advice to Democrats as they struggle against the second Trump administration with minorities in the both the House and Senate.

Cuban said: “They should be putting Tom Homan on blast saying, ‘Okay, the FBI has their top 10 most wanted list, right? Let’s just get this right. Homan, do it right. List the top 100. Let’s go after them. List the top 1,000 criminals that are here that need to be deported. We’ll all help you.'”

“But the Democrats would never say something to the effect: ‘We’ll help you.’ They only have to do something that’s the antithesis of what Trump says and does.”

Cuban continued: “You’ve never heard a Democrat say in the past 7 months, ‘Yeah, okay. I don’t like it, but this is a step in the right direction. We’re gonna help you.'”

Acknowledging that certain GOP ideas are popular, Cuban cautioned against deriding every Trump administration initiative just as an act of resistance.

“Because I think the better path,” Cuban said, “is for the Democrats to bring attention to the bad things and the good things and say on the good things, ‘We’ll help you.'”

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) heard Cuban’s message loud and clear and is running with it.

As seen below, Swalwell wrote to President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and the Department of Homeland Security: “How about this @RealTomHoman and @DHSgov — tell me and America the top 100 VIOLENT criminal immigrants in America you want to deport. I’ll help you find them. There’s a lot of us who will help you. Let’s get serious. *Great idea from @mcuban.”

Even if Homan lists the criminals and Democrats do help the Trump administration find those criminals, the debate about how they are detained will no doubt continue.

Swalwell, who said “anyone who attacks an ICE officer should face the same punishment as those who stormed the Capitol,” also told Chris Cuomo last week, “if ICE officers are standing on lawfulness, they shouldn’t be afraid to show their faces.”