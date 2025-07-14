Dr. Oz Tells Medicare Recipients: “Don’t Eat Carrot Cake”

President Donald Trump‘s Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, also known as Dr. Oz, appeared on Fox Business to mark the 60th anniversary of Medicare. Oz described the federal program as “a promise to the American people to take care of you.”

Note: Medicare, the federal health insurance program in the U.S. for people age 65 or older and younger people with disabilities, is primarily funded by taxpayers through payroll taxes, general federal tax revenue, and beneficiary premiums.

Mehmet Oz on Medicaid: "We'll be there for you, the American people, when you need help, but you gotta stay healthy yourself … don't eat carrot cake. Eat real food." pic.twitter.com/m0B81ZteGr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2025

Oz added: “If you’re having problems financially or if you’re having an issue because you’re older and you need healthcare…we’ll be there for you, the American people, when you need help with Medicare and Medicaid, but you gotta stay healthy as well. Be vital. Do the most that you can do.”

Oz pointed to the carrot cake on the news desk (which he brought with him to the show) and said, “Don’t eat the carrot cake. Eat real food.”

Fox Business host Stuart Varney, 77, laughed and said, “That’s what you’ve given me.” Oz laughed too and said, “This is a little bit of a wink. I was jokingly calling this the MAHA medicake. But of course I couldn’t find a healthy cake so I bought the closest thing, a carrot cake.”

Note: With the photo below taken on the White House front lawn, Oz announced that he turned 65 and is now eligible to receive Medicare.