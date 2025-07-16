Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Biblical Message to Explain Why She’ll Vote Against Trump Bill, “Name of the Beast”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has recently been at odds with some of her political party’s decisions, as seen in the MAGA-splitting debate over the “Epstein Files.” Greene wants the Epstein materials released, while the Republican-dominated House Rules Committee voted to block an attempt by Democrats to attach an amendment mandating their release as part of the Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act, a White House-favored cryptocurrency measure.

Today, Greene spoke out against the Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act itself, voicing objections unrelated to the Epstein controversy.

(Unlike Greene, President Trump and most MAGA-aligned lawmakers including Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH) support the legislation. Trump said he expects it to clear the House on Wednesday.)

Note: The “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins” (GENIUS) Act is a bill that proposes to regulate stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, and “allows foreign issuers of stablecoins to offer, sell, or make available in the United States stablecoins using digital asset service providers, subject to requirements, including a determination by the Department of Treasury that they are subject to comparable foreign regulations.”

I will not vote for this.



The only way to guarantee a ban on a central bank digital currency is through law.



The GENIUS Act does not ban CBDC or maintain people’s chain of custody.



Revelations 13:16-17 pic.twitter.com/Br9iFFSn3p — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 16, 2025

The Christian congresswoman added a biblical passage from Revelation 13:16-17, which reads: “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”