U.S. Congressman Mimics Trump, Tells Congress About Indecent Epstein Files Photos

Democratic lawmakers are busy publicly siding with those in MAGA who aren’t letting the Epstein Files issue slip from the virtual front page, demanding that AG Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and President Donald Trump himself release the material they have related to Epstein.

Trump now says the case isn’t worth the public’s attention (he called it a “big hoax”), and Bondi asserts there is little information left to share after earlier releases.

But after multiple promises to deliver more information and threats to arrest those involved — the “clients” in the late Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile activity — only two people have been charged: Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty.

[Here is the problem with no client list, as MAGA sees it: Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking underage girls as part of Epstein’s operation — but if there were no clients, then trafficking them to whom?]

Despite Trump’s blistering reproach of the MAGA faithful who continue to demand transparency from the DOJ and FBI about Epstein’s case, a number of Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) so far aren’t following White House directives.

Democrats joining MAGA in the pile-on about Epstein are strongly implying that Trump himself is the reason Bondi’s hands are tied. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) pointedly mimicked Trump’s social media style on the House floor this week to float Trump-Epstein innuendo, using two of Trump’s signature techniques in his X post afterward.

Many people are saying Donald Trump is in the Epstein files and that there are Pictures of Him with topless women. Pam Bondi and Kash Patel need to release the files or come in and TESTIFY. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a weakling. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. pic.twitter.com/ChMnhcb7kC — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 16, 2025

Sharing a clip from his speech, Goldman started with the phrase “many people are saying” — a Trump favorite for being unattributable — to get people talking about an issue without sourcing the rumor. Goldman also used Trump’s relatively new signature sign-off, writing “thank you for your attention to this matter” in ALL CAPS. In between, Goldman manages to insinuate that Trump is in the files in both photos and in videos, sometimes with women who are not fully dressed. (The Congressman is more specific.)

[NOTE: The image Goldman presents isn’t hard to conjure, as Trump himself once boasted that owning the Miss Universe pageant gave him carte blanche to visit the contestants dressing room, where he saw women as they changed clothes. Trump told Shock Jock Howard Stern: “I sort of get away with things like that.”]

Goldman cites Elon Musk — once, like Epstein, a Trump associate — as the source for the idea that Trump is withholding the files for his own protection.

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu (CA) voiced similar insinuations this week, saying Trump was “all over the Epstein files” and that he had been named in court pleadings by Epstein’s alleged victims.