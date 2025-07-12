2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar Attacked Together: “Two Sides of the Same Radical Coin” Says AIPAC

by in Daily Edition | July 12, 2025 2 min read

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday announced that she’s introducing amendments to the Department of Defense appropriations bill that “cost $831.5 billion to prohibit funding for several budget line items including $500 million for Israel.”

The MAGA-aligned congresswoman made the announcement (below) with what she described as “a sprinkle of a slight rant and sarcasm delivered on a bed of raw truth.”

Greene added: “I want to vote for the Department of Defense appropriations bill but WITHOUT all the foreign aid!” and “Not giving another additional $500 Million to Nuclear armed Israel will not make us all anti-Semitic. Or Isolationist.”

The lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) responded to Greene — and added Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the thread — and wrote: “@RepMTG and @IlhanMN: two sides of the same radical coin. Each proposed the same legislation to weaken America and hurt our ally Israel. Cutting off funding for missile defense cooperation between America & Israel undermines U.S. national security and helps our shared enemies”

Omar replied to AIPAC: “Get lost, your intimidation tactics aren’t working on us anymore. P.S. Tell Israel to use its own money, because I and many others don’t want $3.5 billion dollars of our money going to them.”

Unlike many of their Congressional colleagues, neither Greene nor Omar have received direct donations from AIPAC.

Note: The Committee on Rules will meet on the Defense Department’s appropriations bill on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 4 pm ET. Neither Congresswoman sits on the committee, which is led by Republicans (9-4).