Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar Attacked Together: “Two Sides of the Same Radical Coin” Says AIPAC

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday announced that she’s introducing amendments to the Department of Defense appropriations bill that “cost $831.5 billion to prohibit funding for several budget line items including $500 million for Israel.”

The MAGA-aligned congresswoman made the announcement (below) with what she described as “a sprinkle of a slight rant and sarcasm delivered on a bed of raw truth.”

Greene added: “I want to vote for the Department of Defense appropriations bill but WITHOUT all the foreign aid!” and “Not giving another additional $500 Million to Nuclear armed Israel will not make us all anti-Semitic. Or Isolationist.”

Amendment announcement for Defense appropriations funding bill with a sprinkle of a slight rant and sarcasm delivered on a bed of raw truth:



I'm introducing amendments to the Department of Defense appropriations bill that cost $831.5 billion to prohibit funding for

$500

The lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) responded to Greene — and added Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the thread — and wrote: “@RepMTG and @IlhanMN: two sides of the same radical coin. Each proposed the same legislation to weaken America and hurt our ally Israel. Cutting off funding for missile defense cooperation between America & Israel undermines U.S. national security and helps our shared enemies”

Omar replied to AIPAC: “Get lost, your intimidation tactics aren’t working on us anymore. P.S. Tell Israel to use its own money, because I and many others don’t want $3.5 billion dollars of our money going to them.”

Unlike many of their Congressional colleagues, neither Greene nor Omar have received direct donations from AIPAC.

Get lost, your intimidation tactics aren't working on us anymore.



P.S. Tell Israel to use its own money, because I and many others don't want $3.5 billion dollars of our money going to them.

Note: The Committee on Rules will meet on the Defense Department’s appropriations bill on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 4 pm ET. Neither Congresswoman sits on the committee, which is led by Republicans (9-4).