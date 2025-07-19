Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will attend a campaign fundraising event in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee is sharing information regarding the event and adding its criticism on social media.

The Committee wrote: “Gov. Shapiro is taking time in Nantucket to rub elbows with wealthy donors. @JoshShapiroPA keeps showing he’s out of touch with Pennsylvanians by jet-setting with deep-pocketed out of state elites.”

Josh Shapiro’s in Nantucket this weekend. If you’ve got $10,000 to burn, you can get to say hi.



Stacy Garrity, Treasurer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and pro-Trump Republican, responded by writing: “Josh Shapiro’s in Nantucket this weekend. If you’ve got $10,000 to burn, you can get to say hi. The rest of us are in Pennsylvania—juggling bills and buying back-to-school supplies, not steak and wine on the Cape.”

[Note: According to The Nantucket Current, Vice President JD Vance will also visit Nantucket for a Republican National Committee fundraiser on Tuesday, July 22, when “Attendees will pay $250,000 per couple to join the host committee, or $100,000 per couple to join Vance for dinner at the event, which is being hosted at a private residence.”]

Some Trump supporters including voting advocate Scott Presler, co-founder of Gays for Trump, are encouraging Garrity to run for governor in the 2026 election against Shapiro. Presler replied to Garrity, “Let us know about 2026.”

Note: Shapiro won 56.49 percent of the votes in the 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial election against the GOP nominee, far-right State Senator Doug Mastriano, who on Friday shared a variety of “Doug Mastriano for Governor” logos with his social media followers and asked, “What is your favorite logo?”

While many of his supporters are voicing their logo choices, some are also encouraging Mastriano not to run.

As one replied: “but we don’t want to hand Shapiro a second term like you did his first one.” Another answered: “Can you Actually win this time!? If not, kindly step aside and let our Treasurer Stacy G run! Shapiro needs replaced!!”

Note: According to what may be pertinent 2022 data provided by Transparency USA: “In Pennsylvania, state-level candidates have raised $188.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Sept. 10, 2022. Democratic candidates have raised $97.4 million and Republican candidates have raised $76.6 million.” Shapiro raised a total close to $50 million; Mastriano raised less than $5 million.