Trump WSJ Lawsuit Does Not “Avoid the Anti-SLAPP Statute”

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, billionaire Rupert Murdoch, and the two reporters who wrote the article ‘Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump.’ Trump says the letter is “a fake thing” and is suing for defamation and seeks $10 billion in damages.

Trump filed the lawsuit federally in Florida, which as Andrew Fleischman on X points out, has a general anti-SLAPP law in place.

Note: SLAPPs are Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, and according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press they “have become an all-too-common tool for intimidating and silencing criticism through expensive, baseless legal proceedings.” Anti-SLAPP laws are meant to provide a remedy to SLAPP suits.

Florida’s general anti-SLAPP law “prohibits lawsuits brought against individuals for exercising their right of free speech in connection with a public issue or their rights to peacefully assemble, to instruct representatives of government, or to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

“Anti-SLAPP laws are intended to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Ok the complaint in the lawsuit against WSJ, Rupert Murdoch et al has now been filed.



President Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages.



New Trump post on the matter. pic.twitter.com/Ev6yd26FPI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2025

Fleischman provided an example of the effectiveness of the Florida anti-SLAPP law: In 2019, pro-Trump podcaster Dan Bongino (Trump’s current FBI deputy director) filed a lawsuit against The Daily Beast for publishing an article about his departure from NRATV, the media arm of the National Rifle Association.

The Daily Beast filed an anti-SLAPP motion and prevailed. The case was dismissed and a judge recommended that Bongino pay more than $30,000 in attorneys’ fees for his lawsuit against the Daily Beast. According to anti-SLAPP law, “whichever party prevails on the special motion is entitled to recover attorney’s fees and costs.”