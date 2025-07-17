MAGA Senator Warns Americans: “Don’t Hang Around with Illegals, Something Bad Can Happen”

Pablo Manríquez, editor of Migrant Insider, asked U.S. Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) outside of the Capitol building: “do you care if U.S. citizens accidentally get detained in ICE raids?”

Nehls replied, “Let’s hypothetically say, they’ve been detained, right, and then they’re identified as American citizens and then they’re released, right?”

Nehls then chided Manriquez for using the word detained “like they’re under arrest.” Nehls added: “You get detained at a traffic stop…don’t spin it more than it really is.”

The congressman said, “You’re probably looking at very, very few instances where that can take place,” and commended the Trump administration including Tom Homan and Kristi Noem for “protecting the American people.”

Congressman, do you care of U.S. citizens are accidentally detained by ICE?



When Manriquez said, “so it’s okay if citizens are collateral material,” Nehls replied, “Again, you’re turning something like this into a bigger problem. It’s not a big problem. It really, really isn’t.”

Manriquez asked the same question to Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who replied, “Well, first of all, don’t put yourself in a situation where that happens.”

Senator, do you care if US citizens accidentally get detained in ICE raids?



Tuberville, who is running for Governor of Alabama in 2026, added: “If you’re gonna be hanging around people who are not citizens of this country, uh, some things like that are probably gonna happen.”

When asked what Americans can do to prevent an accidental detention from ICE agents, Tuberville said, “Don’t hang around with illegals…If you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, something bad can happen.”