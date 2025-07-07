LA Mayor Releases Video of Armed Military Clearing Soccer Field, “Absolutely Outrageous”

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, who has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration for “needlessly deploying soldiers in L.A. instead of preparing for actual emergencies,” shared the video below taken today at MacArthur Park.

Note: The Trump administration last week filed a lawsuit against the city claiming it is obstructing immigration enforcement operations through its sanctuary city policies.

In the video shared by Bass, approximately a dozen armed soldiers on foot and another five or six on horse are seen, in line, marching across an empty soccer field.

ABC News reported, “It’s unclear what agency they were affiliated with or if they were carrying out some sort operation.” NBC News reported: “At least 100 federal agents, including U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement officers in armored vehicles, were seen on nearby streets, witnesses told NBCLA.”

This is footage from today in MacArthur Park.



Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.



The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW.



Absolutely outrageous. pic.twitter.com/sxGzjGlYlr — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

The day before, Mayor Bass — who has said “We will always stand united against these continued ICE raids” — wrote: “What is happening in Los Angeles is not normal. It is not normal to send in the National Guard without a request from the governor. It is not normal to conduct indiscriminate raids on our immigrant population. Let LA return to normal. Get the National Guard out.”