Ex-Jan6er Accuses FBI’s Dan Bongino of Lying, “What a Joke!”

Americans on both sides of the aisle are voicing outrage after Axios today shared a memo from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI which claims that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former acquaintance of President Donald Trump among other powerful men, did not leave an “incriminating client list” and confirms that he died by suicide while in prison in 2019.

Alexander Sheppard, who was pardoned by Trump after he served 19 months in prison for his actions involving breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, responded to the news by writing on social media about the FBI Deputy Director: “Dan Bongino either lied to us on his podcast for several years or he is lying to us now…”

Prior to heading the FBI during the second Trump administration, as MAGA influencers, Bongino and FBI director Kash Patel had been among the loudest voices amplifying Epstein client list theories.

Note: Sheppard has been calling to abolish the FBI and DOJ for years. He wrote: “They are always going to commit more crimes than they prosecute. What a joke!”

Dan Bongino either lied to us on his podcast for several years or he is lying to us now… — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) July 7, 2025

On the other side of the aisle, the anti-Trump news outlet MeidasTouch also replied to the news: “Pam Bondi has a whole lot of explaining to do.”

As seen below in February, Trump’s Attorney General Bondi said the Epstein client list “is sitting on my desk right now to review.”

🚨#BREAKINGNEWS Attorney General Pam Bondi told the American people on February 21st, that she had the Epstien client list on her desk. Today she claims that there is no list, and no further investigation needed. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/N1UlZuBw4a — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) July 7, 2025

And in May, Bondi told reporters that the DOJ and FBI couldn’t yet release the “Epstein Files” because they were still reviewing “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

The Epstein case is now closed as the recently released memo reads: “…while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, Trump’s former “Special Government Employee” who is suggesting the formation a third political party in the U.S. (“America Party”), replied with the visual below, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again …”