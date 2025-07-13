Kari Lake Slams “Fake MAGA Influencers Spreading Lies” To Turn Voters Against Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is defending his Attorney General Pam Bondi who is under scrutiny for not releasing additional material from the “Epstein Files” including the reported “client list,” as she has promised in the past.

Last week, Bondi and FBI heads Kash Patel and Dan Bongino claimed via memo that there is no “client list” and that the convicted sex offender died of suicide in 2019. (Much of MAGA finds the suicide claim dubious, believing Epstein was silenced by those he could compromise.)

The claims in the memo have ignited a firestorm among MAGA influencers and political pundits, including Glenn Beck who filed a FOIA to get Dan Bongino’s texts and emails to Pam Bondi regarding the Epstein Files.

President Trump, a former acquaintance of Epstein, told his followers on social media to “not waste Time and Energy” on the Epstein case, and referred to the sex offender as “somebody that nobody cares about.”

Bruce LeVell, a longtime advisor to Trump, warned MAGA supporters on social media: “Beware of fake MAGA influencers spreading lies to turn you against @realDonaldTrump! These frauds are trying to divide us. Unfollow them and stick with true supporters who stand for the real MAGA movement. Should we compile a list of these controlled infiltrators sowing division against the Trump administration?”

Trump’s Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kari Lake, reposted the message and wrote, “I agree.”

And in an attempt to divert attention from the Epstein Files and focus on issues where there is more MAGA solidarity, Lake added, “I want investigations into election fraud, prosecutions for past election crimes and serious election reform. Without that, nothing else matters.”

Lake’s PR pivot was not welcomed by all MAGA supporters. As one replied, “I want what was promised, Epstein files, JFK, MLK, Ft Knox audit.”

Another responded, “I do too, however election fraud is not mutually exclusive with exposing Global Child Trafficking…”

And MAGA “Jack Patriot” on X wrote: “Totally false that nothing else matters. Very disappointing post. Our government is so big and bloated. We have enough to investigate all of this. Shame on you. We want the Epstein files. Just like Trump ordered with his executive order in the first few days of his presidency.”