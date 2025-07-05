GOP Congressman Gets Choked Up Resigning “With a Heavy Heart,” Leaves Republicans with 219 Members

One day after voting in favor of President Donald Trump‘s reconciliation bill which narrowly passed (218-214), U.S. Representative Mark Green (R-TN), announced on social media on the Fourth of July that he is retiring from Congress. He said the date “was not selected by accident.”

With the five-minute video below, Green, who is also Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell. To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District—thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington.”

To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District—thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington. pic.twitter.com/fwjVMCRtpQ — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 4, 2025

Green added: “I now go back into the private sector to start my own company. And while I cannot give the details here, I will be doing something specifically designed to help America compete against the CCP, but this time in business.”

At the very end of the video, at the 5-minute mark, Green gets choked up.

With tears in his eyes, the West Point graduate, physician and combat veteran said: “I’ll leave you with this, it has been the honor of my lifetime to fight for the land of the free,” he paused, and added, “and the home of the brave.” His final day in office will be July 20.

Note: Green first announced his plan to retire on June 9, when he said in a statement: “Though I planned to retire at the end of the previous Congress, I stayed to ensure that President Trump’s border security measures and priorities make it through Congress. By overseeing the border security portion of the reconciliation package, I have done that. After that, I will retire, and there will be a special election to replace me.”