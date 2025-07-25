Ex-White House Spokesperson Says Trump “Petrified About the Epstein Thing”

President Donald Trump addressed a rumor yesterday that he reportedly wished ill of the businesses owned by his former “Special Government Employee” Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, who controls the large American companies Tesla, SpaceX and X, among others.

Trump wrote on social media: “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!”

Translation:



“Hey @elonmusk, if you keep your mouth shut and do what i tell you you can keep your contracts. If not? You are royally screwed” pic.twitter.com/101pBcPf9y — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 24, 2025

Many on X are responding to Trump’s message with cynicism including Mario Pawlowski who replied: “Translation: ‘Hey @elonmusk, if you keep your mouth shut and do what i tell you you can keep your contracts. If not? You are royally screwed.”

(Note: Trump’s support did not fail to mention Musk’s “large scale subsidies he receives.”)

Since stepping away from his government work leading DOGE, Musk has alleged that Trump is “in the Epstein Files” and that the administration’s action around the files is “a cover up (obviously).”

Musk also responded to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to end a House voting session early this week (before Democrats could vote on the release of the Epstein files) by saying there is “only one reason” to avoid the vote.

Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci replied to his former boss’s post: “Btw. You all know the ONLY reason Trump posted what he did today about @elonmusk is that he’s so petrified about the Epstein thing he wants him to stand down.” He added, “Detente!”