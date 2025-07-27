Elon Musk Responds to Horror Filmmaker’s Free Speech Claim, “A Stick To Beat You With”

On Friday, the UK’s Online Safety Act enforced new child safety rules, “mandating platforms to verify user ages and block harmful content like porn or self-harm material.”

[NOTE: The United Kingdom passed the Online Safety Act in 2023. The government described the Act as putting “a range of new duties on social media companies and search services, making them more responsible for their users’ safety on their platforms. The Act will give providers new duties to implement systems and processes to reduce risks their services are used for illegal activity, and to take down illegal content when it does appear.”]

In response to the implementation of the new rules, horror film maker Hayden Hewitt complained about the Online Safety Act on X where he wrote: “The Online Safety Act was never about protecting anyone.”

X owner Elon Musk — the ultimate message multiplier with his 220 million-plus followers — replied to Hewitt: “It’s [sic] purpose is suppression of the people.”

It’s purpose is suppression of the people https://t.co/6rblxsGFis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2025

Hewitt understood what Musk’s empathy and amplification dealt him and jumped on it: “Apparently when a post gets traction you have to promote something. Being the shameless self promoter I clearly am please watch my film CARA on Prime and Tubi (or wherever else). Support indie film, don’t let the bastards grind you down, keep fighting.”

Note: Hewitt is promoting his latest film, Cara, asking: “Are you a fan of pitch black psychological horror with a gut punch that’ll stay with you long after the credits roll? You can now watch CARA with your @amazonprime subscription!”

Back on his original subject, Hewitt added about the Online Safety Act: “Unless you are willing to defend the right to freedom of speech for those you disagree with on every level then you don’t want freedom, you want preferential treatment. And that will turn into a stick to beat you with in the future.”

Note: U.S. Vice President JD Vance has also claimed Britain’s stance on freedom of speech is stifling, and affecting American companies and citizens. During a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office, Vance said: “We also know that there have been infringements on free speech that actually affect not just the British — of course what the British do in their own country is up to them — but also affect American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens.”