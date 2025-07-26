Dan Bongino Says FBI Investigations “Shocked Me Down To My Core” — MAGA Is Praying For Him

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has been the target of criticism from MAGA supporters who are demanding the release of the Epstein Files.

Prior to leading the agency, both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel asserted on podcasts that the Epstein material was “under the direct control of the director of the FBI.” And Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Epstein Files were on her desk for review before she announced that there was no “client list” in the files.

Today, without mentioned the name Epstein, Bongino wrote on social media: “During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.”

During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.



The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 26, 2025

He added: “But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned. We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law.”

Bongino promised: “We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE.”

While some MAGA supporters continue to be skeptical of Bongino (“Bongino is too scared to publicly call out Trump for doing anything and everything other than turning over the complete Epstein files. Bongino knows it’s wrong. But he is ultimately a coward in the end,”) many others are claiming to be swayed by the new post.

MAGA influencers including Gunther Eagleman replied: “Thank you Dan! Prayin for you!” and SaltyGoat wrote “Probably the most honest statement to ever come out of the FBI. We’re behind you Dan!”

JP Chamberlain replied: “I’ve had a lot to say about Dan Bongino, and almost all of it negative. This is another ‘trust me, bruh’ post. There’s no getting around that. But this one hits differently. There’s an honesty here that I choose to believe. I am now firmly behind Dan Bongino, and pray he/they get to the bottom of the ROT that is infesting this country…that they do so safely…and that we don’t have to wait much longer before we start seeing actual results.”