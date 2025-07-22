Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Warns GOP That RFK Jr. Will Leave Trump “Badly Tarnished”

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg slammed President Donald Trump‘s Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in an op-ed piece titled, ‘RFK Jr. Is Making America Sick Again. Republicans Need a Cure,’ with the subtitle: “GOP lawmakers will pay dearly — in lives and votes — for not reining in a peddler of junk science and anti-vax conspiracies.”

With a link to the op-ed, the former Mayor of New York and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, wrote on social media: “In just a few months, @RobertKennedyJr has helped bring a pox upon the country — and until Republicans get serious about holding him accountable, more Americans will die, and the president’s legacy on health and safety will be badly tarnished.”

Bloomberg referred to the recent measles outbreak, “Before this year, no one in the US had died from measles in a decade. This year, three people have died, two of them children. Yet Kennedy downplayed the outbreak, saying it was not unusual.”

Note: During the 2020 pandemic and its aftermath, Bloomberg (through his foundation) supported international efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 including partnering with his alma mater Johns Hopkins University to train COVID-19 contact tracers through its school of public health and to search for a treatment for the virus, among other actions.

Bloomberg wrote: “It’s not too late for Senate Republicans to begin correcting the worst mistake they’ve made this year: confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.”

He added that the Senate should demand that “the White House pressure Kennedy to start promoting faith in vaccines, including by appointing more qualified people to the vaccine panel — or fire him.”