U.S. Senator Warns of New $15 Billion Slush Fund, “A Blow to the Heart”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) announced this week that Republicans have added a $15 billion slush fund for rural hospitals to President Trump’s bill.

According to Murphy, Republicans added the $15 billion slush fund because “they know what’s going to happen when they pass this bill. They know it’s not just that 15 million people are going to lose their health care. There are going to be hospitals and health care clinics and mental health and addiction centers, they’re going to close their doors.”

The Republican budget is apparently going to have a slush fund to bail out red state hospitals while allowing blue state hospitals to close because of the devastating Medicaid cuts.



Let's call this what it is – a fundamental corruption. A blow to the heart of our 50 state union. pic.twitter.com/2R3460Wjqy — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 26, 2025

Note: Some Republican Senators including Susan Collins (Maine), Josh Hawley (Missouri), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Jerry Moran (Kansas) have voiced concern and opposition to the Medicaid cuts in the bill that will affect rural communities in their states. About the $15 billion slush fund, they say it’s “not adequate” and want $100 billion in a relief fund.

Murphy added: “So this bill doesn’t just impact you if you lose your health care. This bill impacts you even if you keep your health care, even if you keep your Medicaid. Because when you withdraw $800 billion from the Medicaid system, the system starts to collapse.”

Murphy added that the slush fund will keep hospitals open in “their red states” — states of those Senators and Representatives who vote for the bill — “but if you’re in a blue state, or a purple state, good luck. Because that slush fund isn’t coming to you.”

