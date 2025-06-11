“Trump Violated the Law,” Says Ret. Lt. Colonel, “Our Democracy Is In Great Danger”

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, former Director of European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council and the whistleblower whose testimony regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal ignited the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, reported today that Trump has “violated the law” by conducting a political rally at Fort Bragg.

@fortbraggnc Should be ashamed.



Any soldier at Fort Bragg shouting "Hooah!" in support of a draft-dodging wannabe dictator while echoing his lies — you’ve violated your oath. pic.twitter.com/EVpWcMoErc — Craig 🇺🇸 (@HCraigBlue) June 10, 2025

Vindman wrote on X: “America’s Generals and Admirals are terrified. They are cowed. They seem unlikely to hold the line and live up to their oaths to serve the U.S. Constitution. Trump violated the law (the Hatch Act) conducting a political rally at Fort Bragg, rousing the troops to cheer his slogans but the Generals stay silent. Our democracy is in great danger. This morning I wonder if we crossed a line and there’s no going back.”

America’s Generals and Admirals are terrified. They are cowed. They seem unlikely to hold the line and live up to their oaths to serve the U.S. Constitution. Trump violated the law (the Hatch Act) conducting a political rally at Fort Bragg, rousing the troops to cheer his slogans… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) June 11, 2025

According to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, “The Hatch Act, a federal law passed in 1939, restricts the political activities of federal employees, as well as some state, D.C., and local government employees who work with federally funded programs. It aims to ensure fair and nonpartisan administration of federal programs, protect employees from political coercion, and promote merit-based advancement.”

Trump is no stranger to the Hatch Act. In June 2019, the OSC sent a letter to the President recommending that his White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be removed from federal service for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act.

The OSC cited Conway “for disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while in her official capacity during televised interviews and on social media.” When asked about the recommendation, Trump said he thought the provision violated her free speech rights.