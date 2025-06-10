Steve Bannon Says Stephen Miller Envisioned LA Riots While in Middle School, “Felt It In His Bones”

On his podcast the War Room, President Donald Trump‘s former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon spoke about the ICE protests in Los Angeles and praised the work of Trump’s current Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller.

Bannon said: “Stephen Miller is a godsend to this country. I’ve known Stephen since a very young man. Stephen Miller has always said since I’ve known him — and I think even before when he was a young man, I mean a very young man, almost a boy at Santa Monica Junior High School, the middle school — that the battle for America was going to take place in Los Angeles. He has felt it in his bones. He’s from LA.”

I transcribed this clip because maybe one day in a different country, this can be used as evidence of prior planning, intent & conspiracy in the trial of Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Tom Homan, Kristi Noem & Donald Trump for waging war on their own citizens & the Constitution.… https://t.co/M4Bq1p7IhJ pic.twitter.com/FWE7dCd6pQ — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 10, 2025

Bannon added, also mentioning far-right media entrepreneur Andrew Breitbart: “It’s amazing, this kind of fire breathing conservatives that have come from there…Stephen Miller is talking in the streets. And this is where it’s going to happen. And Stephen Miller, I’m telling you right now, he is, we didn’t have Stephen Miller [during Trump’s first term]. He is the mastermind of the domestic policy. And he’s the mastermind of shutting down the border and giving President Trump all the tools that President Trump can use to actually execute.”

When Miller criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom on X on Monday (“You still refuse to arrest and prosecute the arsonists, seditionists and insurrectionists”), Newsom replied to Miller: “The only people defending insurrectionists are you and @realDonaldTrump. Or, are we pretending like you didn’t pardon 1500 of them?”

Note: Bannon also praised Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, whom Bannon said he has also known for a long time: “She is a total and complete hammer.”

Bannon said of those people who are concerned Katie Miller “went to Elon Musk” that they should instead “thank God we’ve got somebody like Katie Miller in this republic that can manage the insane asylum that is Elon Musk. Katie, Katie’s got to stay there. It’s one of the best things that happened.”

Bannon references the fact that Katie Miller took a job with Musk, just before the Trump-Musk feud began, putting the Miller marriage — Bannon calls them a “power couple” — in the spotlight in beltway gossip circles.