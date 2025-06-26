Mike Johnson Compares NATO Summit to ‘The Lion King’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and spoke of this week’s NATO Summit in the Netherlands. Johnson spoke reverently of President Trump’s presence at the meeting: “You see our allies at the NATO Summit, I mean, it’s like The Lion King, right? Donald Trump walks in and they all sort of bow again. America’s back.”

Johnson continued to boast that the United States, which bombed Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this week, has “the most capable military in the world, the most capable military in the history of mankind.”

Johnson said of that capability: “We don’t want to use it. President Trump wants to be a peace time president. He believes that. He doesn’t want us to be involved in nation-building and interventionism, and having wars around the globe, he wants us to stop them.”

Mike Johnson: You see our allies at the NATO summit– It's like the lion king. Donald Trump walks in and they all sort of bow again. America is back… That's peace through strength.

🤔



It's a cult folks pic.twitter.com/j9wPFnkl1R — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) June 25, 2025

Johnson added, “And every now and then you have to show that force is real. We did that. Everybody’s on notice. And terrorists and tyrants around the globe are terrified. That’s the position we need them to be in.”

[NOTE: Johnson’s comments equating Trump with a “king” come on the heels of Saturday’s “No Kings” protests across the U.S. by anti-Trump demonstrators.]

One MAGA supporter praised Johnson’s comments by replying “Because he is king” with a flexed muscle and an American flag emoji, while critics of the Trump administration are responding with comments including “yep, one happy cult.”

Pam Hemphill, who pleaded guilty for her actions on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol and then refused a presidential pardon from Trump saying she didn’t want to be used by the President, responded: “Project 2025 on the Documentary Film ‘The Family‘ calls him the Wolf King!”