Ex-Jan6er: “My Own Guilt for Listening to Trump’s Lying Mouth Is Shrinking”

Pam Hemphill, who pleaded guilty and served 60 days in prison for her actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has publicly changed her mind on President Donald Trump and refused one of the presidential pardons Trump granted to more than 1,500 people who were convicted for breaking the law that day.

Hemphill, 70, formerly known as “MAGA Granny,” said she began to doubt Trump’s 2020 “stop the steal” election claims during her time in prison.

After her release she asked Trump not to portray her as a victim. She wrote: “@realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty!”

Please @realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin pic.twitter.com/lMPjckyVlU — Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) June 26, 2023

This week on social media Hemphill shared a letter she received from former Vice President Mike Pence, dated June 2, 2025 and wrote: “It’s been a long and hard journey, but this letter I received today has made every heartache, smear campaign and sleepless night more than worth it!”

Pence wrote: “I am writing to express my admiration for your decision to refuse a presidential pardon and accept responsibility for your actions on January 6th.”

It’s been a long and hard journey, but this letter I received today has made every heartache, smear campaign and sleepless night more than worth it! pic.twitter.com/cr2SzyujkT — Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) June 25, 2025

Pence added: “January 6th was a tragic day, but I will always believe that I did my duty that day to see to the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States. Your honorable decision speaks volumes about your commitment to the Rule of Law and I wanted to pass along my genuine respect.”

Hemphill added: “I’m honored and grateful for his letter! My own guilt for listening to Trump’s lying mouth is shrinking!”