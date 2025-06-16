Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams “Slobbering” Americans, “Taking This Position Is NOT Antisemitic”

MAGA celebrities including conservative political pundit Tucker Carlson disagree with the Trump administration in backing Israel after it launched an ongoing series of missile attacks against Iran on Friday. Carlson wrote in his newsletter that the U.S. should “drop Israel.”

MAGA lawmakers including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are responding to the war and to the suggestion of American involvement.

On Sunday, Greene wrote on X: “Everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it bc it was popular. Unfortunately the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly. Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA.”

Greene added: “I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed. I don’t want to see Ukraine bombed or Russia bombed. And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!!”

Greene continued: “We are $36+ TRILLION in debt and have mountains of our own problems. We have giant planks sticking out of our own eyes while we complain about splinters in other’s eyes.

“Taking this position is NOT antisemitic. It’s rational, sane, and loving toward all people. Taking this position of peace and prosperity for all is not isolationism, it leads to GREAT trade deals and GREAT economies that help ALL PEOPLE. It’s what many Americans voted for in 2024.”

Greene is receiving both support and backlash from MAGA supporters. While some say, “She gets it,” others complain, “Wow! I always respected you but telling patriots who they are and are not is not cool. I don’t want to give our money to Israel yet I respect those that love and support Israel.”

Evrim Rızvanoğlu, a member of the Turkish parliament, replied to Greene: “Your call for peace is not isolationism…As a parliamentarian from the Middle East a region that has long paid the price for others’ political games I am moved by your courage to say: Enough.”

President Trump’s own words claiming he had foreknowledge of the Israeli attacks on Iran — and what some view as his tacit approval (he did not use his influence, finally, to stop the attacks he knew were planned) — potentially make the President himself a “fake” MAGA adherent, according Greene’s definition.

Reuters reports Trump saying: “We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out.”