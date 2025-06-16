Mike Huckabee Reports ‘Concussions’ at U.S. Embassy, MAGA Reacts, “We Didn’t Vote For This”

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, former Arkansas Governor and GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, is reporting from Tel Aviv on X as Israel and Iran continue to attack each other with missiles.

Today Huckabee wrote: “Our @usembassyjlm US Embassy in Israel & Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel.”

While many of Huckabee’s followers replied with “prayers,” several MAGA supporters are voicing their opposition to the idea of the United States potentially getting involved. As one replied: “The US does not need to be involved in this war. Get Americans out of there and let Israel and Iran do their thing.”

Another chimed in: “Tell POTUS @realDonaldTrump we dont [sic] want any of this. We voted for no wars. We voted for mass deportations. We voted for a cultural shift away from degeneracy. Stay safe sir. #MAGA.”

Another responded: “We didn’t vote for this and didn’t vote for you Schmuckabee. God help you come midterms if we get dragged into this.”

The New York Times reported today that “Israel and Iran both have little incentive to stop and no obvious route to outright victory. Much depends on President Trump.” Former Middle Eastern affairs expert at the Pentagon, Daniel B. Shapiro, said: “We’re weeks rather than days away from this ending.”

Note: After using the word “concussions” in his initial post, Huckabee needed to clarify to his followers that there were no injuries reported at the U.S. Embassy. He wrote: “Some confusion–there were NO INJURIES to US Personnel at US Embassy Branch–the minor damage to property were from the shock waves (i.e. ‘concussions’) from the nearby blast. Not human concussions. Repeat–NO INJURIES thank God!”