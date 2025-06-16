GOP Congressman Warns on Trump’s Bill: “I Will Vote NO, and The Bill Will Fail”

While U.S. President Donald Trump is at the G7 Summit in Canada where his tariff agenda is front and center for its potential impact on the participating nations’ economic futures, the U.S. Senate continues to hash out Trump’s “one, big beautiful bill” in Washington, D.C.

The Senate is making changes to the controversial bill, which the Trump administration says is fiscally responsible in large part due to the pot of increased revenue he says the tariffs will generate.

[The White House claims about the bill: “Upon enactment the bill — and through increased tariffs revenues, discretionary spending cuts, and reversing Biden-era regulations — the Trump Administration will have taken actions that reduce deficits by at least $6.6 trillion over the next decade.”]

U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY), who is running for Governor in New York in 2026, remains steadfast in his argument that the revamped bill — in order to pass — must include a SALT cap of $40,000 for the next ten years. Today, it was reported that the Senate Finance Committee had lowered the cap to $10,000.

[NOTE: SALT represents the taxpayer’s ability to deduct state and local tax payments — abbreviated as SALT — from federal income taxes.]

As seen below, Lawler is warning his fellow Republican Senators: “I have been clear since Day one: sufficiently lifting the SALT Cap to deliver tax fairness to New Yorkers has been my top priority in Congress. After engaging in good faith negotiations, we were able to increase the cap on SALT from $10,000 to $40,000. That is the deal, and I will not accept a penny less. If the Senate reduces the SALT number, I will vote NO, and the bill will fail in the House.”

I, along with my fellow SALT Caucus members, are actively engaging with Senators, House Leadership, and the White House and am confident the deal as previously negotiated will be in the final bill that is signed into law. https://t.co/LZovYoFs7O pic.twitter.com/scC1jj4oXe — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) June 16, 2025

Lawler added: “I, along with my fellow SALT Caucus members, are actively engaging with Senators, House Leadership, and the White House and am confident the deal as previously negotiated will be in the final bill that is signed into law.”

While many MAGA supporters are responding with disbelief (“He’s all talk, he’ll vote yes” and “he’s lying, he’ll vote for anything”), Lawler has voted against the MAGA wave before.

Last year, Lawler was one of six Republicans who signed a bipartisan letter in which they pledged to respect the results of the 2024 presidential election. The others were Reps. Don Bacon (NE), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR), Nick LaLota (NY) and Anthony D’Esposito (NY).