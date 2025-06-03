Elon Musk Slammed for “Pork-Filled” Spending Bill Comments, “You Did This”

After stepping away from his job as “Special Government Employee” with the Trump administration, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is speaking out against the President’s “big, beautiful bill,” which narrowly passed in the House (215-214) and is now in the hands of the Senate.

Musk — who by his own admission did not meet his DOGE goal of cut letting $1 trillion worth of “waste, fraud and abuse” from the federal budget — wrote on X today: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Note: Only two House Republicans voted against the bill: Reps. Thomas Massie (KY) and Warren Davidson (OH).

MAGA-aligned Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) replied to Musk: “The Senate must make this bill better.”

Many X users — especially MAGA fiscal conservatives — are responding to Musk with anger. One wrote: “why didn’t you say anything BEFORE it was voted on?”

Another wrote: “Elon is drowning in his own failures.” Yet another replied: “Trump LITERALLY met with congressional conservatives to demand they pass this bill. You donated to his campaign. You did this.”

One critic, taking House Speaker Mike Johnson’s side, contended: “Somehow Elon is ignoring the part where tariff revenue more than offsets the spend. Odd.”

Musk’s comments mark a drastic departure from his previous public alignment with nearly all Trump administration initiatives and signal to some observers a fracturing of the MAGA movement. Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who enjoys stirring up trouble in Trumpworld, told MSNBC last weekend that the Trump-Musk split was inevitable, and that it would be ugly.

(NOTE: Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, making false statements to a federally-insured bank, and campaign finance violations during his stint with Trump.)

“I said from the very start that this bromance was going to come to an end,” Cohen said. “I’m going to go one step even further, again, and I’m going to say Trump will ultimately go after Elon’s money next because it bothers him that he is the richest man in the world.”