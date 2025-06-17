Billionaire Bill Ackman Tells Trump To “Finish the Job” in Iran, Caitlyn Jenner Reacts

MAGA-aligned billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a vocal supporter of Israel, is responding to the military attacks on Iran initiated by Israel on Friday.

Ackman wrote Monday on X: “Iran remains an existential threat to Israel, America and the world while this evil regime remains in place. Their repeated refrain of ‘Death to America’ says it all. This is not the time to negotiate. It is time to finish the job.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a MAGA supporter who was in Israel when the attacks began and hid from Iranian counterattacks in a bomb shelter before fleeing the country, replied to Ackman: “We must finish the job!”

Not all Republicans agree. Political pundit Kim Iversen replied to Ackman: “They’ve been around for 47 years without any American feeling a threat.” And MAGA lawmakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are dead set against U.S. involvement in any Middle East war.

Greene wrote: “I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed. I don’t want to see Ukraine bombed or Russia bombed. And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!!”

The congresswoman added, “Taking this position is NOT antisemitic.”

Ackman has responded to pushback he’s received on X and added: “To complete the mission, our military and our assets are needed to destroy Iran’s nuclear assets. Doing so does not require troops on the ground. It can be accomplished from the air in a few days at relatively low cost.

“In short, you don’t need to care about Israel to conclude that using a limited amount of U.S. military assets for a few days to eliminate Iran’s ability to become a nuclear power makes sense.”

When asked if he would send his own son or daughter to fight in this battle, Ackman (who is the father of four children) replied: “If my son or daughter could pilot the bomber that destroys Iran’s nuclear capability, I would 100% support the mission. It is a low-risk, high return use of US military assets.”