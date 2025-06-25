Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says he “doesn’t have a crystal ball” to help him discern what this week’s NYC Democratic mayoral primary results may ultimately mean for Dems across the country. But Sanders does say that Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani‘s strong victory over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “gives me hope.”
Like Sanders, Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist and his victory — especially considering the moneyed interests and orthodox Democrats aligned behind Cuomo — represents for Sanders a critical example of working people triumphing over the rich — and what he portrays as the deleterious societal impact of concentrated wealth.
(NOTE: Cuomo had boasted endorsements from billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former President Bill Clinton.)
Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic and media Establishment- and you beat them. Now it’s on to victory in the general election.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2025
The “hope” Sanders derives from Mamdani’s win is based on his belief that “the political future of our country rests upon the very simple principles that working people need to stand together EVERYWHERE to fight back against corporate greed and create an economy that works for all of us, and not just billionaires and large corporations.”
We must not throw 16 million low-income and working class Americans off of the health care they have in order to give massive tax breaks to billionaires.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 25, 2025
That is obscene. pic.twitter.com/vdQOX1npVa
Sanders used an email following Mamdani’s win to ask for support for half a dozen other candidates around the country who back his chief political agenda at present — “fighting oligarchy,” as Sanders defines the movement, and giving working class and middle class people appropriate economic power.
Here are the six candidates, as Sanders describes them.
- Abdul El-Sayed for U.S. Senate in Michigan: Abdul was not only a supporter of our presidential campaign, but he is a physician who understands that our current health care system is broken and wildly expensive. He understands that health care is a human right, which is why he supports Medicare for All.
- Robert Peters for Congress in Illinois: Robert is a principled leader and organizer with a record of winning progressive policy fights. He will champion Medicare for All, fight to block cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and take on the Big Money interests that are corrupting our politics.
- Adelita Grijalva for Congress in Arizona: Adelita is building a grassroots movement to take on corporate greed in Southern Arizona. As a Member of Congress, she will fight for Medicare for All, climate justice, and an economy that works for everyone. I’m proud to endorse her.
- Rebecca Cooke for Congress in Wisconsin: Rebecca is a working class fighter who developed her populist roots in rural western Wisconsin. A daughter of farmers, a waitress and a small business owner – she’s lived through failed policies from Washington elites and is ready to deliver tangible outcomes that working people will actually feel.
- Troy Jackson for Governor of Maine: Troy has also been part of our progressive working class movement from the beginning. He has always stood with those of us who understand that health care is a human right, that workers deserve a living wage, and that we need a government that works for all — not just the ultra-wealthy and well-connected.
- Donavan McKinney for Congress in Michigan: Donavan has dedicated his life to standing with working people, and is ready to lead the struggle against Donald Trump, the oligarchy, and the corporate interests who prioritize profits over people.