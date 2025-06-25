Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says he “doesn’t have a crystal ball” to help him discern what this week’s NYC Democratic mayoral primary results may ultimately mean for Dems across the country. But Sanders does say that Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani‘s strong victory over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “gives me hope.”

Like Sanders, Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist and his victory — especially considering the moneyed interests and orthodox Democrats aligned behind Cuomo — represents for Sanders a critical example of working people triumphing over the rich — and what he portrays as the deleterious societal impact of concentrated wealth.

(NOTE: Cuomo had boasted endorsements from billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former President Bill Clinton.)

Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic and media Establishment- and you beat them. Now it’s on to victory in the general election. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2025

The “hope” Sanders derives from Mamdani’s win is based on his belief that “the political future of our country rests upon the very simple principles that working people need to stand together EVERYWHERE to fight back against corporate greed and create an economy that works for all of us, and not just billionaires and large corporations.”

We must not throw 16 million low-income and working class Americans off of the health care they have in order to give massive tax breaks to billionaires.



That is obscene. pic.twitter.com/vdQOX1npVa — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 25, 2025

Sanders used an email following Mamdani’s win to ask for support for half a dozen other candidates around the country who back his chief political agenda at present — “fighting oligarchy,” as Sanders defines the movement, and giving working class and middle class people appropriate economic power.

Here are the six candidates, as Sanders describes them.