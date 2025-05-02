Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor Says Canada’s Mark Carney “Took a Wrong Turn”

While campaigning to become Canada’s next Prime Minister and addressing threats of annexation and tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, Mark Carney told reporters that Canada’s old relationship with the United States, “based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney gives his victory speech including the new relationship we have with America—our ex-boyfriend

During Carney’s election acceptance speech on Tuesday, the Liberal Party leader said: “As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us.”

Carney added defiantly, “That will never ever happen.”

President Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton (a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations) appeared on the Canadian CTV Power Play show and offered advice to now-PM Carney.

Donald Trump's former national security advisor @AmbJohnBolton on his advice to PM Mark Carney: "I think he took a wrong turn in his victory speech the night of your election, when he said that the relationship with the United States would never be the same again . . . Do not…"

Bolton said of Carney: “I think he took a wrong turn in his victory speech the night of your election, when he said that the relationship with the United States would never be the same again . . . Do not equate the people of the United States and their views with Donald Trump. I think if you fix that, you’ll be off to a really good start.”

Most Canadians responding to the interview on X disagree with Bolton. As one replied: “No, Mr. Bolton. We will eventually be friends again with the Americans, but we will never be in a position of vulnerability to the whims of an American politician again. PM Carney is right. We will diversify our relationships. Canada is now really independent.” (Carney also said Canada needs to rethink its trade relationships with other countries.)

Carney is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House next week.