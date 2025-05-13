Republicans Narrowing Gap in New Jersey, Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli

President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Republican former State Representative Jack Ciattarelli, who is again running for governor in New Jersey. In 2021, Ciattarelli came within three percentage points of beating incumbent Democrat Governor Phil Murphy.

Truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement today. It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again.



When I’m Governor, we will. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/krKkbVJpCq — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) May 12, 2025

Since the 2021 gubernatorial election, more than 100,000 residents have registered to vote as Republicans, narrowing the registered voter gap between the GOP and Democrats. Republicans have reason to hope that they can flip the state, as Trump won 46 percent of the vote in the 2024 presidential election — the closest a Republican has come to winning in New Jersey since 1992, when President George H.W. Bush lost by 2.4 points.

Trump’s 1.96 million votes is the most received by a Republican in a presidential election in the state’s history, surpassing President Ronald Reagan‘s 1.93 million votes from 1984 — though Reagan won a larger percentage, with the state’s population having grown in the 40 years between.

Note: The last Republican governor to serve the Garden State was Chris Christie who left office in 2018.

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election will take place on November 4, 2025. Other GOP candidates include radio talk show host Bill Spadea and state senator Jon Bramnick.

Democratic candidates include Mayor of Newark Ras Baraka, who was recently arrested while visiting an ICE facility; Mayor of Jersey City Steven Fulop; U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller; and former New Jersey Senate president Stephen Sweeney.

Note: Governor Murphy has yet to announce his endorsement, but voiced his outrage when Baraka was arrested. He wrote: “I was outraged by the unjust arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this afternoon outside of Delaney Hall in Newark. I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement.” Murphy also commented on the release of Baraka from federal detention, as seen below.