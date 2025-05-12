Ex-White House Communications Officer Says Trump Has “Grown Bored” of Tariffs

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House Communications Director during the first Trump administration, often criticizes President Trump and his policies on social media.

Today, after Trump announced a trade war pause with China (both countries have agreed to roll back tariffs for 90-days) and said he would be “stupid” not to accept a $400 million jet from the Qatari government as a gift, Scaramucci responded on X: “Trump has realized that you have to choose between massive corruption and destructive economic policies. Can’t do both. He chose corruption, has grown bored of the tariff fight and turned all economic issues over to Scott B.”

As seen below, the White House press release about the U.S.-China trade deal made in Geneva features two quotes, not from President Trump but from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Note: Scaramucci also suggested on X that the jet from Qatar will likely be the first of many “gifts” from foreign nations coming to Trump. Scaramucci asked: “Which country is going to buy Trump a yacht?” and “Which country is going to buy Trump a dacha on the Black Sea?”

Scaramucci isn’t the only Republican with White House communications experience who thinks Trump’s choice to accept the Qatari jet is bad on principle and bad on optics. Ari Fleischer, who served as White House Press Secretary during the George W. Bush presidency, advised Trump: “Don’t do it.”

Fleischer wrote: “Nothing about getting Air Force One from a foreign government feels right. It may be legal, but I wouldn’t do it. Air Force One should be American through and through. It shouldn’t pass through foreign hands and it shouldn’t be a gift from a King.”