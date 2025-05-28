Republican Congressman Says Give Ukraine “$300 Billion” in Russian Assets

Sharing an article from the Wall Street Journal, Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) — a retired Air Force Brigadier General — is supporting powerful action to hobble Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his continued failure to participate meaningfully in a peace deal with Ukraine.

Putin’s unrelenting Ukraine bombing campaign, which caused even President Donald Trump to say the Russian leader has gone “absolutely crazy,” has revivified the threat of increased sanctions.

Bacon writes that, while the right move, those sanctions aren’t sufficient.

“Tough sanctions on Russia are good,” Bacon writes, “should have been that way since the invasion. Confiscating $300B in Russian assets and giving them to Ukraine is even better. The U.S. and Europe sending much needed precision weapons and air defenses are a must.”

As for redistributing Russian assets to be used for Ukraine’s defense, Bacon has support for this strategy in various corners including Democrats in the Senate. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) shared Bacon’s post, concurring and writing of the $300 billion: “Though I’d roll it out at, say, $25 billion a month for continuing leverage, rather than drop the financial bomb all at once.”

In another post regarding the move to use Russian assets against them, Whitehouse shared a Foreign Affairs consideration of the strategy and credited former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for her work to seize and make available the Russian assets Bacon is referring to.

Whitehouse wrote thanking “Janet Yellen and team, for bringing the Biden Administration around on this. Treasury was key to eventual support for REPO.”

One commenter, asserting that dithering over support for the Ukrainian defense has contributed to the current situation, wrote in response to Bacon: “Funny how ‘must-send weapons’ suddenly becomes gospel when it’s too late to stop Putin’s first wave. Where was this tough talk when MAGA was gutting aid packages? Better late than dead, I guess.”

Bacon answered that comment with a claim that he has been consistent in his Russian opposition and Ukraine support, writing: “I have spoken this way since 2022.”

The commenter, whose X profile includes a Ukrainian flag, replied: “Absolutely! Thank you, Rep. Bacon, for calling it from day one while others dithered. Your unwavering stance on arming Ukraine and squeezing Putin’s war machine is the leadership we needed yesterday and still need today.”