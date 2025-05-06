Pete Hegseth Slammed for New Pentagon Video: “Cool Plan with Bro Name”

President Trump’s controversial Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth released a video on X to announce the department’s new General and Flag Officer Reduction policy. Hegseth says he calls it the “Less Generals More GIs policy,” which will “shift resources from bloated headquarters elements to our war fighters.”

Hegseth’s devoted MAGA supporters are voicing their approval of the Secretary’s plan with comments including “Less chiefs, more Indians.”

Introducing the “Less Generals More GIs Policy.” pic.twitter.com/bQLRL2MqSC — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) May 5, 2025

MAGA-aligned radio talk show host Kimberly Klacik praised the video’s content and production value, replying: “This is great… also, what kind of camera are you using? This looks incredible! I am legit jealous.”

Those who oppose Hegseth and his new policy — including Army veteran Steve Schwab, who’s running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives as a Democrat — are leaving derisive replies including: “How about more cyber security and less make up?”

(NOTE: Hegseth, a Fox News TV star prior to becoming SecDef, has been chided for his makeup and central casting appearance — especially after rumors circulated that he was installing a makeup studio in the Pentagon.)

You did a 2 camera shoot in your office in makeup without a jacket to announce your cool ass plan with the bro name. You don't suppose that maybe we have more generals and headquarters today because warfare is more complex than it was in 1944 maybe? I know that would mean logic… — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 5, 2025

Army veteran and ‘On Democracy’ political podcast host Fred Wellman (West Point and Harvard Kennedy School graduate), also criticized Hegseth’s policy and video.

Wellman replied: “You did a 2 camera shoot in your office in makeup without a jacket to announce your cool [expletive] plan with the bro name. You don’t suppose that maybe we have more generals and headquarters today because warfare is more complex than it was in 1944 maybe? I know that would mean logic and analysis and you haven’t got time for that with all of these videos and pushups you have to do.”

Others are chiming in with sarcasm: “Yeah who needs all these War College graduates with decades of experience,” and “Shouldn’t we have more qualified generals to be prepared for war then have to promote from within and they be less qualified when war breaks out?”

Sticklers are noting Hegseth’s improper use of grammar, writing that “it’s fewer, not less” — as in “fewer generals.”