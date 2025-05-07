Mike Johnson Slammed For Saying “I Think” Trump Will Uphold the Constitution

While walking the halls of the U.S. Capitol building, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was asked about President Trump’s recent comment on Meet the Press about not being sure if he would uphold the Constitution when it came to the laws concerning deporting migrants.

Johnson replied, “I don’t think that’s what he really said,” to which CNN’s Manu Raju replied with a quote: “He said ‘I don’t know’ when he was asked about it.” Johnson then said: “Is the president expected to be an expert on all Supreme Court cases on that issue? I don’t think so. I think he’ll uphold the Constitution, he’s demonstrated it over and over.”

Asked Speaker Johnson yesterday on Trump’s MTP comments on due process when he said “I don’t know” about upholding Constitution.



"Is the president expected to be an expert on all Supreme Court cases on that issue? I don't think so. I think he'll uphold the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/ERfTLtk3KS — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2025

Many are responding on X with comments of disbelief: “You think?” Another chimed in: “lol, ‘i think’ is a little worrying.”

On NBC News’ Meet the Press, Kristen Welker asked Trump: “Your secretary of state says everyone who’s here, citizens and non-citizens, deserve due process. Do you agree, Mr. President?” Trump answered, “I don’t know. I’m not, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

Full Interview: President Trump on Meet the Press pic.twitter.com/gWQWZNVrvC — News and Java 🇺🇲 (@newsandjava) May 4, 2025

When Welker brought up the Fifth Amendment and followed up with the question: “Don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?” Trump replied, “I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

NOTE: The law has been clear enough on rights of migrants to due process that even the late Supreme Court Justice and conservative hero Antonin Scalia said that “anybody present in the United States” was owed due process under the law.