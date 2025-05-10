Mike Huckabee Slams Israeli Media, “My 4 Year Old Grandson Teddy Is More Reliable”

The Times of Israel reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump is allegedly “disappointed” with Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, and said he “will continue Middle East policy objectives without Israel.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee reported on Friday on X: “It’s reckless & irresponsible for press to allege that @POTUS and @IsraeliPM are not getting along. Bibi has spent more time with @realDonaldTrump than I have in past 3 months & I’m his ambassador! The relationship between US & Israel remains STRONG!”

Not everyone is convinced. As Jerry Freund replied: “Mike, I respect your perspective, and I know you’re an employee of the Trump administration. But let’s get real: Trump gave an ultimatum to Hamas to release the hostages, and nothing has happened. He also made a deal with the Houthis, but without securing a commitment from them to stop attacking Israel. Is that ‘fake news’ too, or are we just supposed to ignore the facts?”

Another “American patriot” and “Proud Zionist” Michael Korine replied: “Thank you, Mr. Ambassador! It’s deeply reassuring to hear this from you, as these reports have understandably caused deep concern among Jews everywhere. That said, the timing of these developments raises justifiable questions: the abrupt halt to strikes in Yemen (without clear enforcement against attacks on Israel), talk of a Saudi deal without normalization, and reports that Secretary Hegseth has canceled his upcoming visit to Israel. Could you clarify how these do not suggest any daylight between @POTUS and @IsraeliPM?”

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) also responded to Huckabee’s post: “The Trump admin can try to gaslight us with hollow words, but actions speak louder: 1) Fired Waltz partly bc he was too hawkish on Iran 2) entered into a deal with the Houthis that excludes Israel 3) pursuing Saudi deal without Israel normalization Trump is abandoning Israel.”

Huckabee tried to “ease minds” on Saturday on X, and wrote: “All the nonsense about @POTUS & @IsraeliPM is from ‘sources’ who don’t put their name on it. I will put mine. The partnership is STRONG. What’s broken is credibility of fake news.”

Huckabee also criticized the English language daily publication, The Jerusalem Post. As seen below, Huckabee wrote that the publication “needs better sources than this unidentified ‘source.’ My 4 yr old grandson Teddy is more reliable. And take it from Teddy. This report is nonsense. @Israel doesn’t have a better friend than @POTUS !”