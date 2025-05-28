Megyn Kelly Rants at Apple Execs, Accuses Them of Putting Her Show in “Black Hole”

Former Fox News star and Trump supporter Megyn Kelly took to X to complain about the broadcast of a recent episode of her podcast via Apple’s iTunes.

Kelly wrote: “Now that I’ve spent the evening complaining & tagging Apple execs, the show finally hits Apple feeds 6 hours late. No acknowledgement, no contact. We started the show on trans issue today & were unsparing. Is this why it magically got caught in the Apple black hole?”

Now that I’ve spent the evening complaining & tagging Apple execs, the show finally hits Apple feeds 6 hours late. No acknowledgement, no contact. We started the show on trans issue today & were unsparing. Is this why it magically got caught in the Apple black hole? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 28, 2025

Note: President Trump (who has said that he wants iPhones made in the United States) recently voiced his disappointment with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who perhaps notably did not join him during his Middle East tour as fellow tech CEOs Elon Musk and Jensen Huang of Nvidia did.

Tommy Vietor, former spokesperson for President Barack Obama and the White House National Security Council, and co-host of Pod Save America and Pod Save the World, replied to Kelly’s complaint about iTunes: “They screwed my show over too, Megyn. I’m here if you need to talk.”

They screwed my show over too, Megyn. I'm here if you need to talk. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 28, 2025

Vietor didn’t draw any political conclusions about the technological difficulties and the content of his show and simply apologized to his listeners. He wrote on X: “Something got messed up with this week’s Pod Save the World episode on Apple, but it’s available with no paywall on Spotify, YouTube and i guess everywhere but Apple Podcasts. Sorry!”

Something got messed up with this week’s Pod Save the World episode on Apple, but it’s available with no paywall on Spotify, YouTube and i guess everywhere but Apple Podcasts. Sorry! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 28, 2025

Technology platforms sometimes experience glitches. X itself — a platform historically friendly to GOP lawmakers — surely fulfilled no political agenda when it famously crashed in 2023 as its owner Elon Musk interviewed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as DeSantis announced his candidacy for President.

That glitch-plagued event resulted in headlines like “Twitter repeatedly crashes as DeSantis tries to make presidential announcement” — but DeSantis did not accuse Musk of putting him in a black hole.