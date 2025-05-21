Top Democratic strategist David Axelrod, former Senior Advisor to the President during Obama’s first term — and chief strategist to both of Obama’s presidential campaigns — thinks Democrats are mishandling the post-presidency narratives around Joe Biden .

Axelod said on CNN that criticism regarding the former President — fueled by the new book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson — “should be more muted and set aside” in light of the news that Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Former Fox News star and MAGA supporter Megyn Kelly responded to Axelrod’s comments on X by writing: “We reject your suggestion. That will not be happening on this program. We will be taking a full, robust, deep dive into everything that’s revealed in that book. No detail will be spared, David Axelrod, because of this diagnosis. You are #PartoftheProblem.”

Kelly added: “The same media that covered up the Joe Biden mental infirmity is now going to try to use this diagnosis as an excuse to cover up the discussion about the cover-up. It’s a no.”

Liberal Hollywood actor Billy Baldwin (Flatliners, Backdraft, Sliver, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who earlier thanked President Trump for his “very nice” response to Biden’s diagnosis, replied to Kelly’s post with the implication that MAGA adherents like her are focusing on Biden’s health to distract citizens from what he portrays as the current administration’s anti-democratic agenda.

Baldwin wrote to Kelly: “Keep talking about Biden health as innocent children and women are slaughtered in Gaza. Trump rapes the constitution on habeas corpus, due process and birth right citizenship. Trump fleeces America with his gift from Qatar and another tax break for the rich at the expense of the working class.”