Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts GOP Midterm Doom, “They’re Too Smart”

MAGA-aligned social media influencer Nick Sortor complained on X about the missing DOGE cuts from President Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which is now in the hands of the Senate after passing the House last week.

Sortor wrote on X: “House GOP is hoping they can stall and delay DOGE cuts until they lose the House in 2026. That way, they can say ‘LOOK! The DEMOCRATS are blocking us from DOGE cuts!’ That (expletive) isn’t going to work on us. We want EVERY PENNY of DOGE cuts codified NOW!”

I hope all my colleagues read this post and the comments under it.



When the midterm campaign messaging turns into “Republicans must hold the House to stop Democrats from impeaching Trump,” instead of re-electing us based on what we’ve done, people won’t care.



They’re too… https://t.co/Ho0iFZi34s — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 30, 2025

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is the chairperson of the House DOGE Subcommittee and who has said that she’s in favor of including DOGE cuts, is amplifying Sortor’s rant.

MAGA supporters are chiming in with their frustration. As one replied to Greene (who introduced a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America), “You wasted time on a body of water instead of passing the DOGE cuts.”