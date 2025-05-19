MAGA Slams Rudy Giuliani for Biden Prayers, “Are You Crazy?”

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Former President Barack Obama responded to the news on X where he wrote: “Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”
Even President Donald Trump sent good wishes by writing on Truth Social: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
Another prominent Republican, former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also responded on X.
Giuliani wrote: “As a prostate cancer survivor and the son of a Dad who died a painful death from this cancer, without reservation, I offer Joe Biden my prayers that the newest treatments will afford him a substantial remission. This will allow him to be cared for in the loving embrace of his close family and friends.”
Not all MAGA supporters are impressed with Giuliani’s sentiment toward Biden. As one replied: “His close family and friends shoved him out on the world’s stage for their own power and profit the last four years, I don’t think they know what a loving embrace is.”
Another chimed in: “Rudy you’re a bigger person than I. I have zero sympathy for Biden,” and another: “Are you crazy, Rudy? We all love ya but sometimes it is best to say nothing. Good grief! Sheesh.”