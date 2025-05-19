2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Cindy McCain Shares Letter to Joe Biden, “Dearest Joe”

by in Daily Edition | May 19, 2025

Cindy McCain

Ambassador of the U.S. to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture, Cindy McCain, photo: UN/Cristiano Minichiello, United States Department of State, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Cindy McCain, the widow of GOP presidential nominee and U.S. Senator John McCain, responded on X to the news of President Joe Biden‘s aggressive cancer diagnosis.

As seen below, McCain posted a letter which reads: “Dearest Joe, My heart is breaking for you and your family. What I do know is your strength and tenacity will persevere. Thank you for introducing me to the person who would become my incredible husband. My life has been simply amazing. I owe some of that to you and Jill. Love, Cindy McCain.”

During the 2020 presidential election, Mrs. McCain presented the video below which endorsed Biden and featured “the friendship that shouldn’t have worked.”

Mrs. McCain narrates the story of how the two politicians — McCain, a Navy pilot released from a North Vietnamese prison after a long captivity, and Biden, a young Senator from Delaware — met in the 1970s.

Note: Mrs. McCain is current the executive director of the World Food Programme, an international organization within the United Nations, which has had its budget cut by the current Trump administration.