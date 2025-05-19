Hunter Biden’s Daughter Slams Jake Tapper’s Book of “Political Fairy Smut” — MAGA Reacts

Naomi Biden, daughter of Hunter Biden, granddaughter of former President Joe Biden, took to X to deliver her scathing opinion of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book about the Biden presidency.

[The book, out this month, is: Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.]

The 31-year-old lawyer wrote: “Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck. It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare.

“All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all. There are real stories to be told and one day they will be. I suspect history will reward the truth.”

MAGA supporters are slamming Ms. Biden in turn, including Laura Loomer who replied: “A man so completely good and honest. @NaomiBiden have you been sharing crack with your daddy Hunter? We can shame @AlexThomp and Fake Tapper for being shameless grifters, but let’s not rewrite history about your corrupt & degenerate family. You are literally a crack baby.”

“A man so completely good and honest.”

🤣@NaomiBiden have you been sharing crack with your daddy Hunter?



We can shame @AlexThomp and Fake Tapper for being shameless grifters, but let’s not rewrite history about your corrupt & degenerate family.



You are literally a crack baby. pic.twitter.com/lBksrNSqvg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 19, 2025

Note: Ms. Biden’s mother is Kathleen Buhle, the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization The House at 1229, and author of the 2022 memoir If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing, which details her life while married to Hunter Biden.