U.S. Congressman Ridicules Mike Johnson with Fake Movie Poster, “While You Were Sleeping”

Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts spoke about President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on MSNBC, and the decision by House Republicans to schedule the next meeting on the reconciliation package for Wednesday, May 21 at 1 am.

Clark said, “If you have a bill that you are proud of, a bill that meets the high cost of living for American people, a bill that could expand health care, that takes care of our veterans and our seniors and our children, you do not hold the hearing at one am.”

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark just exposed the Republicans for planning a 1:00am hearing for Trump’s reconciliation package in order to hide the details from the American people. There’s nothing transparent about this deal.pic.twitter.com/AHHiGq9J3D — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) May 19, 2025

Democratic Wins Media replied that the timing of the meeting is designed “to hide the details from the American people. There’s nothing transparent about this deal.”

Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) added a humorous take on the announcement of the early morning meeting by sharing an AI-generated photo of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) with Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) posed as if for a movie poster, with the title While You Were Sleeping. Borrowing the name of the popular Sandra Bullock film, Moskowitz adds the menacing tagline, “A story about throwing 13 million people off Medicaid.”

Moskowitz captioned the image: “Premiering Wednesday, 1am, only at the House Rules Committee!”

Premiering Wednesday, 1am, only at the House Rules Committee! https://t.co/ETO8vHyLgU pic.twitter.com/h9PqQ8uj70 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 19, 2025

Note: Foxx is the chairwoman of the House Rules Committee. Four of the 13 members of the Committee are Democrats, they are: Ranking Member Jim McGovern (MA), Mary Gay Scanlon (PA), Joe Neguse (CO), and Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM).