Gretchen Whitmer Says “I’m Not Afraid” to Talk to Trump About Targeting Citizens

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received flack from some Democrats for meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and for greeting him at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan, where he marked his first 100 days back in office.

[Above: Whitmer delivers remarks at Selfridge Air National Guard Base on April 29, 2025 with President Trump (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)]

On the Pod Save America podcast, Whitmer explained her motives to host Jon Favreau, “I’ve got to put the people of Michigan first over my self-interest, over maybe what people assume are going to be my political interests.”

[Above: President Donald Trump with Gov. Whitmer on April 9, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)]

Favreau mentioned that the Trump administration has launched investigations into Michigan colleges and universities for their diversity policies and “has already kicked dozens of Michigan foreign students out of the country.”

Favreau told Whitmer Trump is also “threatening to also unlawfully freeze federal funding for Michigan public schools as he’s already doing in Maine.”

Jon Favreau: Have you asked the president to stop targeting people and institutions in your state?



Governor Whitmer: I have not had that direct conversation on this subject yet, but I'm not afraid to do so.@jonfavs @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/9V4jA9O3mg — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 1, 2025

When the host asked Whitmer if she had asked the president “to stop targeting people and institutions in your state?,” she first revealed what she did discuss with Trump — tariffs, invasive Asian carp in the Great Lakes, and ice storm victims who are in need of FEMA funding.

The governor then answered the targeting question: “I have not had that direct conversation on this subject yet, but I’m not afraid to do so.”

More than one commenter voiced disapproval of Whitmer, predicting that her public interactions with Trump hurt her chances of running for President in 2028 if she, as is widely assumed, has presidential ambitions

As one replied: “It’s disappointing, but she’s doing what a lot of people are doing – ignoring the way Trump is leading us towards authoritarianism in order to get what she can as if it were business as usual. She’s done as a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic POTUS nominee.”