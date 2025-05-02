Republicans Don’t Deny Their Bill “Will Deport More Kids Who Are American Citizens With Cancer”

After three young children who are US citizens — reportedly including one with Stage 4 cancer — were deported to Honduras alongside their mothers last week, President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said the mothers (who were in the U.S. illegally) had made the choice for their citizen children to be deported with them.

“Having a US citizen child does not make you immune from our laws,” Homan said.

This week, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee introduced an amendment to prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting U.S. citizens under any circumstances, but the Republicans voted against amendment.

At the House Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) turned to his Republican colleagues and said: “Your bill will deport more kids who are American citizens with cancer.” No Republican replied to the statement.

Fellow Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) followed the “deafening silence” in the room by asking members of the Committee to raise their hands “if you do not think children with cancer, who are American citizens, should be deported.” Goldman noted that all the Democrats raised their hands and none of the Republicans.

Note: Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee said: “My colleagues say these extreme measures are necessary to deport gang members, violent criminals, ‘the worst of the worst.’ But the Trump Administration is not targeting the worst of the worst. They’re arresting judges. They’re using federal agents to round up law-abiding members of our communities with no criminal records, parents of American children, husbands and wives of American spouses—people who pose no threat to public safety.”